Monmouth County virus cases at 1,743; contact tracing in progress

State and county officials announced Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County had reached 1,743.

The announcement from Monmouth County also updated the numbers by municipality, as follows:

Aberdeen: 47

Allentown: 1

Asbury Park: 29

Atlantic Highlands: 8

Avon-by-the-Sea: 3

Belmar: 4

Bradley Beach: 8

Brielle: 10

Colts Neck: 25

Deal: 9

Eatontown: 49

Englishtown: 9

Fair Haven: 14

Farmingdale: 8

Freehold Borough: 20

Freehold Township: 122

Hazlet: 68

Highlands: 6

Holmdel: 59

Howell: 143

Keansburg: 37

Keyport: 12

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 17

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 73

Manalapan: 152

Manasquan: 15

Marlboro: 126

Matawan: 35

Middletown: 156

Millstone: 15

Monmouth Beach: 7

Neptune City: 9

Neptune Township: 80

Ocean: 71

Oceanport: 19

Red Bank: 34

Rumson: 19

Sea Bright: 3

Sea Girt: 7

Shrewsbury Borough: 16

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 5

Spring Lake Heights: 8

Tinton Falls: 31

Union Beach: 2

Upper Freehold: 15

Wall: 66

West Long Branch: 20

County health officials said they are working with state and federal agencies to conduct contact tracing, help from volunteer nurses.

“Contact tracing is how MCHD contacts individuals with positive test results and identifies possible exposures, that way those individuals can properly self-isolate or quarantine,” the county health department said in a statement.

“Isolation and quarantine helps protect the public by preventing exposure of healthy people to others who have, or may have, the disease. MCHD staff has been reassigned to further increase capacity to conduct contact tracing.”

A phone bank staffed by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Disaster Response Crisis Counselors, responding to citizen’s calls, has received 344 calls from the public since March 27, officials said.

A donation site at Thompson Park ceased operations Friday afternoon, after a 10-day effort that brought in 2,294 masks, 89,900 gloves, 408 gowns/protective suits and “numerous bottles of hand sanitizer, according to Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone. were received. We are extremely grateful to all the donors.”

Anyone who still wishes to donate can contact the County Office of Emergency Management at 732-431-7400.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Ocean County Health Department announced that Ocean County cases had reached 1408 as of Thursday evening.

The town-by-town breakdown was as follows:

Barnegat 39

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 2

Beach Haven 4

Beachwood 12

Berkeley 91

Brick 139

Eagleswood 0

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heights 2

Jackson 120

Lacey 37

Lakehurst 3

Lakewood 524

Lavallette 3

Little Egg Harbor 10

Long Beach Township 5

Manchester 72

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 0

Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 4

Pine Beach 0

Plumsted 4

Point Pleasant Beach 4

Point Pleasant Borough 48

Seaside Heights 6

Seaside Park 2

Ship Bottom 4

South Toms River 17

Surf City 4

Stafford 29

Toms River 221

Tuckerton 0

