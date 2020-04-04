Bishop O’Connell to stream Palm Sunday Mass from St. Rose

BELMAR — Bishop David O’Connell will stream Holy Week services for the Catholic churches of the Diocese of Trenton from St. Rose in Belmar, beginning this Sunday, April 5, which is Palm Sunday, at 11:30 a.m.

The virtual Holy Week services will continue on Holy Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m., Good Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m., as well as Holy Saturday and Easter Vigil services on April 11 at 7 p.m.

“He will be here, live streaming Mass at St. Rose church, for all the faithful of the Diocese of Trenton, more than 800,000 Catholics,” Monsignor Ed Arnister told The Coast Star.

Last week, Bishop O’Connell published a letter encouraging Catholics to use “all the means available to sustain and nurture your faith.”

“Follow Masses and other liturgical celebrations reverently on-line or via televised broadcast. Read the liturgical readings in your missals, other publications or on the internet,” the bishop wrote.

Bishop O’Connell has also made an Easter Sunday video, recorded at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake, available for viewing on youtube.com/trentondiocese.

Like churches of other denominations, many Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Trenton have been conducting virtual-only services for several weeks during efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

