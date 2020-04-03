Shade Tree Commission still accepting spring orders

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Shade Tree Commission is going ahead with its resident tree-buying program this spring to keep the town green.

Despite the coronavirus emergency, the commission wants the community to know that the program “is still running and we’re still trying to get trees planted this spring” said its chairman, Brian Mallin.

He said that residents should hold onto their checks and pay the nursery when the tree is planted rather than dropping payments off at borough hall. Checks should be made payable to “Fernbrook Nursery.”

“The whole point [of the program] is to try to make it as easy as possible for residents to get trees planted in their yards,” Mr. Mallin said. He added that it would cost residents more money if they purchased a shade tree on their own and paid for delivery and installation.

The commission’s price [$325] includes delivery and planting, which occurs in mid-May. Trees are 10 to 12 feet tall at the time of delivery and guaranteed for one year, Mr. Mallin said.

Residents may order as many trees as they’d like and can choose the planting location, with the exception of any borough right-of-way.

To purchase a tree, email order forms to shadetreecommission@manasquan-nj.gov or call Mr. Mallin at 203-520-8230 by Friday, April 10.

In addition to the resident tree-buying program, the shade tree commission also has the free street-tree program.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.