Photo project supports Point Boro children’s food program

POINT PLEASANT — There is an old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words and one local couple is using the power of photography to not only bring a moment of joy to community members, but also to support families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

EVN FLO Photography owners Tim and Kristin McGeough have launched #TheFrontStepsProject and are using donations raised through their efforts to support Panthers, Let’s Eat, a nonprofit with the mission of providing children in the Point Pleasant School District on the free/reduced lunch program with healthy meals when school is not in session, including on winter, spring and summer breaks.

“There is actually a woman in Massachusetts who started the whole thing … we are trying to bring the community together, trying to do it for a bigger cause,” Ms. McGeough said March 30.

“Especially right now, I think people are going stir crazy being trapped in their houses, so we thought it was a great reminder that even though we can’t be together, we can still be connected, so it is just a nice thing we thought would just bring people together.”

According to the initiative’s Eventbrite page, the McGeoughs want to document this moment in history by snapping some photos families can reflect on for years to come.

A family simply may set up a time for the shoot, and the photographer will show up to the house. The family may walk outside to their front steps, and the photographer will take a few shots from far away — it takes less than five minutes with zero contact. To make it fun, families are encouraged to dress in silly costumes or their pajamas or their Sunday best; the possibilities are endless.

“We thought it would be a great initiative to bring people together and keep them busy and still kind of have social interaction from afar,” Ms. McGeough said. “We were going to try and donate to a needy family but then realized there are so many needy families at this time, so we were being pointed in the right direction by people and got in contact with Panthers, Let’s Eat.

“We obviously live in Point and we absolutely love our town and we thought, ‘what better way to reach out to the community and people in need than to go through this organization?’ so it is a nice project for us right now.”

The initiative has already garnered success since it launched in the borough last week.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.