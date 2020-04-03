Monmouth County churches are ministering remotely

During a time of crisis and uncertainty, many turn to houses of worship for comfort. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, shore area churches have continued to provide worship services online, while their physical buildings are closed to the public.

Pastor Mary Farnham of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manasquan described the current situation as the “Holy Spirit writing straight with crooked lines” and said that she believes there will be “a good outcome from a bad situation.”

“It is our prayer that we emerge strengthened and in the moment we rise to the occasion,” she said.

Rev. Farnham is also the convener of the Manasquan Ministerium of Churches, which includes 14 houses of worship in Manasquan, Brielle, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

“We’re blessed with the unity we’ve had among ourselves prior to this virus,” Rev. Farnham said of the ministerium. “It’s not the first time that we have joined forces for the sake of the community and beyond our individual faith families.”

Many churches in the ministerium chose to pause on-site worship services two weeks ago and worked quickly to launch virtual worship services to continue meeting the needs of the community, the reverend said.

“What we’ve noticed from the last two weekends of live streamed and recorded worship is we have had more people present at worship than we would have if these were normal times,” Rev. Farnham said.

She added that viewers not only include parishioners, but also people from out-of-state and relatives of church members.

St. Catharine-St. Margaret Parish in Spring Lake has also seen an increase in viewers, according to Lisa Cole, the parish’s business manager, who noted more than 1,000 computers logged in to watch Sunday’s service.

