All lanes now opened on Route 35 bridge over Ashley Avenue

BRIELLE — The regular traffic pattern has been restored on the Route 35 bridge across Ashley Avenue, with two lanes in each direction, the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] announced Friday.

The restoration was made possible by the completion of final paving, as part of an extensive bridge replacement project, which is nearing completion.

The NJDOT announcement stated: “On Thursday, April 2, NJDOT’s contractor Ritacco Construction, Inc., shifted northbound and southbound Route 35 traffic from the right lanes into the newly-repaved left lanes to complete final paving and roadway striping. By the end of the day, the right lanes and shoulders were reopened and traffic was restored to its original configuration with two lanes. Daytime lane closures may be required in the coming weeks for sign installation or removal.

“The $6.8 million dollar federally-funded project replaced the girders, deck, parapets, and sidewalk, which were in poor condition. Other improvements were made to the superstructure, substructure, lighting, and approaches to the bridge.”

NJDOT is also advising motorists to view its traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

