Area restaurants forced to close their eat-in dining areas due to a state mandate designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are now offering takeout and delivery options for area residents.

The following is a partial list of restaurants that remain open for take out or delivery. The information has been compiled from various resources by Star News Group staff. Additions, deletions and changes can be made by emailing gm@starnewsgroup.com with restaurant details.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Cave Bistro is located at 515 Sylvania Avenue in Avon and open for takeout. Call 732-776-8556 or order online at https://cavebistro.revelup.com/weborder/?establishment=1#index

Clementine’s Cafe is located at 306 Main Street, Avon, and open for delivery and takeout. Order online using Doordash or call 732-988-7979.

The Macaroon Shop at 107 Main Street in Avon is open for take-out orders. Call 888-588-6227 to place orders.

Seed to Sprout at 410 Main Street is open for delivery. Call 732-774-7333 to place your order. https://www.seedtosproutnj.com/

BAY HEAD

Charlie’s of Bay Head at 72 Bridge Ave. is offering takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-295-1110. charliesofbayhead.com

Mueller’s Bakery at 80 Bridge Avenue is open for curbside pickup and delivery orders only. Call 732-892-0442. Details for ordering can be found online here: www.muellersbakery.com

BELMAR

Brandl. located at 703 Belmar Plaza is open for takeout. View their latest menus on their facebook page. Place your order by calling 732-280-7501.

Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations are open for takeout throughout New Jersey from 10am to 8pm daily. In Belmar, they are at 1603 Ocean Avenue. Order online: https://www.bubbakoos.com/location/belmarnj

La Dolce Vita, located at 400 Ocean Avenue, is open for takeout and delivery. Call 732-749-3177 to place your order. View menu: https://ladolcevitanj.com/ladolcevita/

Mr. Shrimp located at 1608 Highway 71 in Belmar is open for takeout and delivery seven days a week between 10am and 8pm. Place orders by calling 732-681-7755. Visit their website at: https://www.mrshrimp.com/

Federico’s Pizza at 700 Main Street is open for takeout and delivery, 11am to 9pm taily. Call 732-681-7066 to place your order. Order online at: http://www.federicospizza.com/

Hoagitos, located at 807 Belmar Plaza, is open for takeout and delivery. Call 732-556-6617 to place orders. https://hoagitos.com/

Jersey Shore BBQ located at 811 Belmar Plaza is open for takeout and delivery through Doordash. Call 732-894-9009 to place your order. www.jerseyshorebbq.com

Kaya’s Kitchen located at 1000 Main St, Belmar, is open for takeout and delivery. Call 732-280-1141.

Klein’s Fish Market at 708 River Road in Belmar is open for takeout and delivery, Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 7pm. Call 732-681-1177. Order online at http://kleinsfish.com/

Simply Southern, located at 817 Belmar Plaza, is open for takeout and delivery. Call (732) 243-9259 to place your order. www.simplysoutherncomfortfoods.com

Sonny’s Grille in the Belmar Plaza is open for takeout or Doordash delivery. Call 732-749-3953. http://sonnysgrillenj.com/contact-us.html

The WindMill, located at 1201 River Rd, is open for takeout an delivery through Doordash and GrubHub. Call 732-681-9628.

BRADLEY BEACH

The Elbow Room, located at 416 Main Street is open for takeout, delivery and Growler filles Tuesday-Sunday, 4-8pm. Call ahead to 732-898-6860 or visit elbowroomnj.com



Fins is open at all three locations (Bradley Beach: 120 Main Street, Bradley Beach) and accepting take out orders. Call (732) 897-8600 to place an order. View menus online at www.finsusa.com

Vic’s, located at Main St. in Bradley Beach is open for takeout and Uber orders only. Call 732-774-8225. https://www.vicspizza.com/

BRICK TOWNSHIP

These Brick Township Chamber Members remain open for delivery or take out options. This list is limited to participating chamber members. If you know someone missing from our list, please email gm@starnewsgroup.com with details.

502 Baking Company, 502 Brick Blvd. Phone: 732-477-4502

Atlanta Bread, 1042 Cedar Bridge Avenue Phone: 732-451-1400

Beacon 70, 799 Route 70 Phone: 732-429-7844

Brick Diner, 906 Route 70 Phone: 732-458-7022



Bubbakoo’s Burritos, 515 Brick Blvd. Phone: 732-477-6200

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2770 Hooper Ave Phone: 732-475-7645



Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 990 Cedar Bridge Ave. Phone: 732-262-3470



David’s Culinary Delights, 2520 Hooper Ave. Phone: 609-402-6281



Denino’s South, 869 Mantoloking Road. Phone: 732-262-1313

Joe’s Bagel and Grill, 950 Cedar Bridge Ave. Phone: 732-202-7177



Joey D’s Pizza – Brick, 990 Cedar Bridge Avenue. Phone: (732) 206-6195



LaFontana Restaurant, 375 Drum Point Rd. Phone: 732-920-6200

Mantoloking Rd Alehouse, 247 Mantoloking Road. Phone: 732-477-6000



Oscar’s Pizza, 270 Chambers Bridge Rd. Phone: 732 920 2233

River Rock Sports Bar & Grille, 1600 Route 70 Phone: 732-840-1110 http://riverrockbricknj.com/



TGI Fridays, 709 Route 70 Phone: 732-262-0937



Villa Vittoria, 2700 Old Hooper Avenue Phone: 732-920-1550



Wendy’s Restaurant, 555 Route 70 East. Phone: 732-262-5009



Windward Tavern, 292 Princeton Ave. Phone: 732-892-9463

Additional Brick locations with delivery or take out options that Star News Group is aware of are included below. Email gm@starnewsgroup.com with any missing information.

Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations are open for takeout throughout New Jersey from 10am to 8pm daily. In Brick, they are at 515 Brick Blvd., #4. Order online: https://www.bubbakoos.com/location/bricknj

Manhattan Bagel at 702 Route 70 is open for call-ahead take out orders, as well as, UberEats and Doordash delivery. Call 732-477-7443 for take out orders. https://locations.manhattanbagel.com/us/nj/brick/702-route-70

Taylor Sam’s at 1563 Rte 88 is open for pick up or delivery. Place orders online here: https://www.toasttab.com/taylor-sam-s-1563-rt-88/v3 or call (732) 458-7267.

BRIELLE

Brielle Bagels at 204 Union Ave is offering pick up and delivery. Orders can be placed at (732) 223-7002. Brielle Bagels Facebook Jimmy’s Cucina at 301 Union Lane in Brielle offers takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-528-5566. http://www.jimmyspizzasubs.com/contact-us.php La Mondina at 110 Union Lane in Brielle offers takeout, delivery and package goods. Orders can be placed at 732-612-8331. View their takeout menu here: https://lamondinabrielle.com/take-out-menu/ Pat’s Little Deli at 1011 Route 70 in Brielle offers takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-528-0853. The Pig and Parrot at 201 Union Lane in Brielle offers takeout, delivery and package goods. Orders can be placed at 732-528-7750. https://www.thepigandparrot.com/ Sugar Bake Shop & Gourmet Foods at 406 Higgins Avenue in Brielle offers takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed 732-612-8282. https://www.sugarbakegourmet.com/

LAKE COMO

Bar Anticipation at 703 16th Ave, Lake Como is open for takeout and delivery, 10am to 8pm daily. Call 732-681-7422 Ext 4 to place your order.

LAVALLETTE

The Crab’s Claw Inn located at 601 Grand Central Ave is open for takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-793-4447. https://www.thecrabsclaw.com/

Ohana Grille at 65 Grand Central Avenue is open with a limited menu available for pickup and delivery. Call (732) 830-4040 to place your order. http://theohanagrill.com/?fbclid=IwAR2cnlAKHjbFe2b07WAsRR-ezZ_JjOHle6JGMoI_PMGD62wTmTQQIz9WQgU

MANASQUAN Blend on Main at 152 Main Street is offering curbside takeout and local delivery. Orders can be placed online at https://blendonmain.com/order/ or by calling 732-223-0030.

Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations are open for takeout throughout New Jersey from 10am to 8pm daily. In Manasquan they are at 233 East Main Street. Order online: https://www.bubbakoos.com/location/manasquannj

Center Food Market at 113 Main Street is open for takeout. Call 732-223-4556. https://www.centerfoodmarket.com/

The Committed Pig is located at 168 Main St, Manasquan and is open for takeout and delivery. Call 1-800-908-4960.

Grandma’s Meatball, located at 105 Taylor Avenue, is open for takeout. Call 732-292-4580 to place your order. www.grandmasmeatball.com Leggett’s Sand Bar at 217 1st Avenue in Manasquan offers takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-223-3951. https://www.leggetts.us/ Harpoon Willy’s at 2655 River Road in Manasquan offers takeout, delivery and package goods. Orders can be placed at 732-223-8880. https://www.harpoonwillys.com/

Max Devros, located at 142 Main Street, is open for curbside takeout with a limited menu you can find online here: http://www.maxdevros.com/new-limited-menu.html or call 732-528-1414

Mr. Prime Old Tyme Butcher, located at 75 Main Street is open for takeout. Call 908-489-3061.

Pastosa Ravioli, located at 2410 NJ-35, Manasquan, is open for take out orders. Call 732-722-8076.www.pastosa.com

Reef & Barrel at 153 Sea Girt Ave in Manasquan offers takeout. Orders can be placed at 732-449-4114.reefandbarrel.com

The Salty Whale at 390 East Main Street in Manasquan offers takeout and package goods. Orders can be placed at 732-592-3344.

Spirit of ‘76 Wines & Liquors at 119 Route 71 in Manasquan offers pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-223-3180.

Qua Pizza at 179 Main Street in Manasquan offers takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed at 732-223-3388. POINT PLEASANT Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations are open for takeout throughout New Jersey from 10am to 8pm daily. In Point Pleasant they are at 2600 Bridge Avenue. Order online: https://www.bubbakoos.com/location/ptpleasantnj Half Moon Point at 2154 Bridge Ave is open for curbside pick up and delivery. View their takeout and delivery menu online at https://www.halfmoonpoint.com/Call (732) 475-6535 to place orders. Fins is open at all three locations (Point Pleasant: 2701 Rte 88, Point Pleasant) and accepting take out orders. Call (732) 458-3200 to place an order. View menus online at www.finsusa.com Oakwood’s Point Pizza, located at 2708 Bridge Avenue is open for pickup and delivery. Call 732-892-6112 www.pointpizzanj.com

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Arctic Market & Butcher at 816 Arnold Avenue is open for takeout orders. Call (732) 899-6328.

Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties is located at 510 Hwy 35 in Point Beach. They are offering call-in and pick up orders. Call 732-701-0001.

Atlantic Offshore Fishery is located at 212 Channel Dr. Takeout and delivery is available by calling 732-206-6958.

Fresh Kitchen is at 2621 Bridge Ave in Point Beach. They are offering takeout and delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub. They can be reached at 848-232-2605.

Klotz’s Kitchen is at 2247 Bridge Ave. They are open for takeout and curbside pickup. Place orders at 732-714-0633. Visit online at klotzskitchen.com

Point Lobster Bar & Grill at 521 Arnold Avenue is open for takeout. Call 732-475-7363 to place orders. Details at https://www.facebook.com/Point-Lobster-Bar-Grill-111609793700711/

Point Lobster at 1 Saint Louis Avenue has takeout available. Call (732) 892-1718 to place your order. Details at: https://www.facebook.com/pointlobsterco/

Rosie’s Pizza located at 620 Bay Ave is open for takeout. Details here: https://www.rosiesppb.com/covid-19-response Call (732) 746-3060 to place orders.

SEA GIRT

Coal House Pizza, located at 2100 Hwy 35 in Sea Girt, is open normal hours for takeout and delivery. Call (732) 359-8400. https://www.facebook.com/coalhouseseagirt/

Fins is open at all three locations (Sea Girt Square: 2100 NJ-35, Sea Girt) and accepting take out orders. Call (732) 359-8210 to place an order. View menus online at www.finsusa.com

Fratello’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 810 The Plaza in Sea Girt, is open for curbside pick up from 3pm to 8pm daily. Call 732-974-8833 to place your order. View menu online: www.fratellosnj.com

Harrigan’s Pub, located at 703 Baltimore Boulevard in Sea Girt, is open for takeout daily from Noon to 8pm. Call 732-449-8228. View menus online here: harriganspub.com

SPRING LAKE

Spring Lake Pizzeria, located at 1110 3rd Ave, is open for carryout and delivery. Call 732-449-9595. https://www.springlakepizza.com/

Tom Bailey’s Market, located at 1313 3rd Avenue, is open for curbside pick up 9am to 3pm, 7 days a week. Call ahead to order to 732-282-0920. https://tombaileysmarket.com/

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

Capsized Cafe at 111 State Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights is open for takeout and delivery. Call (732) 449-8118 to place your order.

Spring Lake Tap House, located at 810 State Route 71, is open for takeout and delivery. Place orders by calling 732-282-1530. https://www.facebook.com/springlaketaphouse/

WALL TOWNSHIP

Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations are open for takeout throughout New Jersey from 10am to 8pm daily. In Wall they are at 1825 NJ-35 #27. Order online: https://www.bubbakoos.com/location/wallnj

E Street Bagels located at 1818 Route 35 in Wall Township is open for takeout. Call ahead at 732-280-7300.

Hinck Turkey Farm, located at 1414 Atlantic Avenue in Wall Township is open for takeout from 9am to 6pm daily and for delivery from 10am to 5pm daily. Call 732-223-5622 to place yoru order. Details online at www.hincksfarm.com.

McDonald’s of Wall Township, located at 1831 Hwy 35 in Wall Township, is open for takeout, delivery and drive through service 6am to 10pm daily. Call 732-449-1666.

Scarborough Fair Restaurant, located at 1414 Meetinghouse Rd in Wall, is open for takeout and delivery Monday- Saturday, 11:30am to 7:30pm. Call 732-223-6658 to order. View their take out menu here: https://www.scarboroughfairrestaurant.com/#home

