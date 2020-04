PT. BEACH – Point Pleasant Beach boys basketball coach Nick Catania will be stepping down from his position.

Catania announced the news via a text on Tuesday.

Catania coached the Garnet Gulls for 16 years and lifted the program to historic success. The team reached the Central Jersey Group I title game four times, won its first ever state title and first Shore Conference tittle.

The team was coming off a 14-14 season which included a first round state tournament playoff victory.