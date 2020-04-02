NJSIAA releases statement on Spring season

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement on Wednesday, keeping the door open for a possible Spring season.

The main point of the NJSIAA release is as follows.

“While a return-to-school date and related public health guidelines will determine the viability of a spring sports season, NJSIAA is committed to doing whatever is possible to provide New Jersey student-athletes with some type of spring season. We have not given up on spring sports.

The release ends with a statement making it clear the final decision regarding spring sports extending beyond its usual ending date of June 13 would be beyond the NJSIAA’s reach.

“To be clear, anyeffort to arrange for scholastic competition outside the traditional academic calendar would require support and approval beyond our office.”