Belmar couple makes masks for UMC nurses, first responders

BELMAR- As first responders are battling coronavirus, borough residents are helping by making personal protective equipment to aid in the fight.

Using an at-home 3-D printer, John and Pat Hutchinson have created dozens of face masks and face shields for the borough’s first responders, borough employees and nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Ms. Hutchinson said the couple started making masks after hearing media reports of the severe need for personal protective equipment.

“I heard them talking about how, in desperate situations, you could use a bandana or something like that as a face mask and I thought ‘well, that is kind of ridiculous, surely you could just make these masks,’” she said. After finding instructions online she began constructing face masks out of a cotton blend fabric.

“We’ve taken a dozen of them to Jersey Shore and everyone asks us to keep making them so we keep doing them,” she added.

Her husband has also gotten in on the project in his own way.

Mr. Hutchinson, using his 3-D printer, creates face shields out of acetate plastic. Using a file he downloaded from the internet, he is able to create the frame and then uses a woven elastic to attach the face shield to the user.

Over the course of the week, the couple has made more than 100 face masks and has the ability to make seven to eight face shields a day.

Mr. Hutchinson delivered around 40 pieces to the Borough of Belmar and 15 to the hospital.

“I am so happy to have residents in Belmar who care and took the time to help our first responders while keeping themselves busy during this trying time,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said about the donation.

Other residents in the community have also taken up the task to help create face masks, including Sharon Russell-Fowler, chairwoman of the borough’s library board of trustees.

The couple would like others to join them in creating masks. Those who would like more information may email Ms. Hutchinson at pat@pahdesign.net.

