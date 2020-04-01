Sea Girt edition of ‘I Survived’ series is collaborative effort

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Library has been closed to patrons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t preventing the town staple from reaching residents. And Lisa Luke, the library’s director, is asking those same patrons to help in her latest project.

Ms. Luke said the library sent newsletters out to ask the public to contribute stories on how their lives “have changed” and what activities they are doing during the quarantine. The submissions will be put together to form a documentative publication.

A New York Times Bestselling series ‘I Survived,’ written by Lauren Tarshis, focuses on historical disasters. The historical fiction series is told from the perspective of grade-school boys and girls who lived through it to tell the tale. A popular series in the library, Ms. Luke said the library wanted to make its own version.

“There is a popular kids book series titled ‘I Survived’ which covers many major events, such as ‘I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic’ and ‘I Survived Hurricane Katrina,’” Lisa Luke, director of the Sea Girt Library, said.

“We are currently living through a historic time, and we thought we are in the perfect position to document our experiences first-hand. “The ‘I Survived’ series follows fictional characters who live through these events, while ours will be truly first-hand experiences.”

While the series is targeted to readers in grades third through fifth, Ms. Luke reached out to Sea Girt’s superintendent, Rick Papera, who said he thinks his students will be interested in the project.

One of the prompts asked was how people are celebrating special occasions.

“I asked that because last week Sea Girt firemen, policemen and lifeguards drove around town with their sirens and a light-up board wishing students happy birthday,” she said. “When they drove past a birthday boy/girl’s house, the sign changed to read ‘Happy Birthday’ followed by their name. What a great way to make someone who’s stuck at home feel special.”

Submission prompts reach residents of all ages. While students are encouraged to write about what virtual learning is like, the newsletter prompts adults alike to tell their story, like how working from home is affecting production or what it’s like shopping for groceries and supplies. More prompts can be found in the newsletter.

Ms. Luke said she wants to solidify the project by getting the finished project published and has asked the Friends of the Sea Girt Library to fund the project. While the library will stock several copies of the said publication, the Library will look to sell the others to members of the community as a fundraiser.

“As we are still in early days with both the disease and this book project, it is still evolving,” Ms. Luke said.

The collaborative project also calls for photo submissions. Ms. Luke wants people to send them photographs or illustrations that show what life is like during a time of crisis.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact the library via email at seagirtlibrary@gmail.com, or follow it on Facebook or Instagram.

“This is something exciting to work on during this time of confinement,” Ms. Luke added. “We’re all in this together.”