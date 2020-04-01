Physician’s school visit links COVID-19 and a life lesson

ICU director who spoke at Sea Girt school on eve of closure now describes crisis mode at Jersey Shore Medical Center

SEA GIRT — Dr. Eric Costanzo visited Sea Girt Elementary on March 10 to discuss real life experiences and the best-selling book, “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.

He didn’t imagine that just days later he would be on the frontlines of a monumental and historic global pandemic – COVID-19.

Dr. Costanzo, a Sea Girt resident who works with several partners at Shore Pulmonary — a practice affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health — initially saw a trickle of patients come in one day, a few more the following day. It wasn’t yet 48 hours after that the ICU scrambled to expand 20 beds into what now has filled more than triple its normal capacity at Jersey Shore University Medical Center [JSUMC] in Neptune.

“I’ve worked very hard with our administration and leadership here [JSUMC]. We’re very proactive and we had 20 beds in the ICU,” Dr. Costanzo said. “We quickly, with great collaboration, turned it into a 48-bed unit. The 48 beds filled up in a day pretty much. Now we’re at 57 and we’re adding another 20-plus ICU beds.”

The atmosphere is almost impossible to explain as is foreign to the veteran doctor as walking on the moon, he said.

“I’ve never in my entire career seen this. It’s been a momentous task and we’ve been working around the clock. As a leader, I try to keep everyone’s spirits up,” he explained. “It’s truly a war zone. No ifs, ands or buts about it.”

He’s seen patients, young and healthy and the elderly alike. With symptoms and their clinical course being “text book” people often present with vague symptoms. The message that’s spreading around that it is just another flu or the common cold “is the furthest thing from the truth,” he said.

“It’s an assault on the lungs. Symptoms are vague across the board,” Dr. Costanzo described. “In the beginning there’s abdominal pain, diarrhea, slight cough, headache and fever. By day 5, it’s a dry cough and between day 5 and 10 there’s shortness of breath. By then it almost dictates if it’s going to run its course or get worse.”

Dr. Costanzo believes New Jersey isn’t at peak yet and predicts to see the height of the pandemic in mid-April. The good news is that he thinks the healthcare system is starting to catch up to the virus as doctors are starting to use telemedicine and technology to see patients.

“The adherence to social distancing is of the utmost importance now,” said Dr. Costanzo, who has five children at home now. “We have to hunker down. It’s hard at home and it’s hard at work.”

A LESSON PLAN ‘TIED WITH A BOW’

In “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Mitch Albom wrote about the important lessons and real life experiences shared with him by his former professor, Morrie Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS] in the summer of 1994 and died a year later.

When Dr. Costanzo visited Cortney Genis’ eighth-grade class in Sea Girt on March 10, he spoke about how “Tuesdays with Morrie” resonated with him with the illness and death of his brother-in-law, Todd McGovern, who succumbed to cancer.

It was the week before “this explosion” of a pandemic, as Dr. Costanzo referred to it, that caused schools across New Jersey to be closed.

“It was just beginning when I went to the school,” he said.

Mr. McGovern was diagnosed with terminal cancer just three weeks after his wedding, marrying Dr. Costanzo’s sister, Amanda. Despite the grim prognosis, Mr. McGovern continued his active lifestyle, even running marathons and paddle-boating with Dr. Costanzo.

Following his death in 2013, Mr. McGovern’s wife and her brother continued to spread his life message and motto – to live every day as if it’s your last.

The message, which Dr. Costanzo paid forward to the Sea Girt eighth-graders on March 10, was personified by his late brother-in-law, he said.

“It’s like a bow that ties everything together. Make every day count. Stop and smell the roses. Live life as if it’s your last. Because you never know when it’s your last day. And just like this virus, you don’t know if you’re going to get it. Enjoy and maximize every minute of every day to make yourself a better person.”