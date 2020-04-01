Heights students write letters of support to seniors

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Borough students have sharpened their pencils and sent handwritten letters to the residents of The Arbors, the senior residence and assisted living facility at 550 Warren Ave, to ease the groups’ shared sense of isolation.

Spring Lake Heights School has been closed due to the novel coronavirus since March 16. Its students have learned from home since that time, using school-supplied Google Chromebooks.

Residents of The Arbors are likely more isolated than most in the borough: The facility’s population has been halved in recent weeks, according to staff member Jean Herrington, who said The Arbors housed approximately 43 residents prior to the novel coronavirus. Many have since left to move in with family members, leaving 19 residents behind.

“When I heard that many senior residences were closing their doors to visitors due to COVID-19, I immediately thought of SLH’s senior community, especially our friends at The Arbors,” Spring Lake Heights School teacher Francesca Preston told The Coast Star. “Over the years, the students at SLH have visited the residents at the Arbors many times. They sing carols over the holidays, read stories to them throughout the year and visit them on Halloween during our parade. The students have developed relationships with these seniors, so I thought it was the perfect opportunity for the students to do some community outreach from home.”

