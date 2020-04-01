Avon-By-The-Sea has decided to close boardwalk

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea made the decision to close their boardwalk until further notice as of Tuesday, March 31 at noon.

The decision was made due to surrounding boroughs such as Bradley Beach and Belmar closing their boardwalks as well.

Mayor Ed Bonanno said, “Our concern is that if we are the only town with our boardwalk open that we are going to wind up getting big crowds of people, which Belmar was beginning to experience with the closure of Asbury’s boardwalk.”

He continued, “We haven’t had problems yet with crowds and with people gathering on the boardwalk, but with the closures of all of the other towns and with the weather getting warmer, its inevitable that we are going to get those crowds and that really necessitated the decision.”

Mayor Bonanno had hoped Avon would not have to close the boardwalk, but believes too many risk factors would be present if it were to remain open.

