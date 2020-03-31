Robert ‘Bob’ Cyril Spagnol

Robert “Bob” Cyril Spagnoli, 91, born on Feb. 9, 1929, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Rita Lanzalone Spagnoli and his son, John C. Spagnoli. Bob was born in Freedom, Pennsylvania to John Spagnoli and Nancy Tecca. Bob was a long-time resident of Brielle. He