Monmouth County virus cases 1,163, protective gear sought

Monmouth County Officials reported Tuesday evening that there have been 1,163 positive COVID-19 tests, reminding residents that first responders are in “desperate need” of personal protective equipment.
The municipality breakdown is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 35
- Asbury Park: 19
- Atlantic Highlands: 7
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 3
- Belmar: 2
- Bradley Beach: 5
- Brielle: 7
- Colts Neck: 23
- Deal: 6
- Eatontown: 38
- Englishtown: 10
- Fair Haven: 12
- Farmingdale: 6
- Freehold Borough: 9
- Freehold Township: 94
- Hazlet: 45
- Highlands: 5
- Holmdel: 44
- Howell: 84
- Keansburg: 24
- Keyport: 10
- Lake Como: 4
- Little Silver: 15
- Long Branch: 43
- Manalapan: 82
- Manasquan: 14
- Marlboro: 89
- Matawan: 33
- Middletown: 112
- Millstone: 11
- Monmouth Beach: 4
- Neptune City: 7
- Neptune Township: 46
- Ocean: 37
- Oceanport: 13
- Red Bank: 22
- Rumson: 17
- Sea Bright: 2
- Sea Girt: 6
- Shrewsbury Borough: 14
- Shrewsbury Township: 3
- Spring Lake: 5
- Spring Lake Heights: 7
- Tinton Falls: 20
- Union Beach: 1
- Upper Freehold: 10
- Wall: 40
- West Long Branch: 17
Those who wish to donate equipment can do so Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. The phone number is staffed every day, including weekends.
The PNC Bank Arts Center will be closed on Tuesday, as part of a plan to operate the site and the testing facility at Bergen County Community College on a staggered schedule. Each site opens at 8 a.m. with 500 tests, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend.
The Ocean County Health Department announced that Ocean County cases had reached 954 as of Monday afternoon.
The town-by-town breakdown was as follows:
Barnegat 20
Barnegat Light 2
Bay Head 1
Beach Haven 1
Beachwood 7
Berkely 45
Brick 81
Eagleswood 0
Harvey Cedars 0
Island Heighs 1
Jackson 77
Lacy 18
Lakehurst 1
Lakewood 371
Lavallette 1
Little Egg Harbor 7
Long Beach Township 3
Manchester 0
Mantoloking 0
Ocean Gate 0
Pine Beah 0
Plumsted 4
Point Pleasant 22
Point Pleasant Beach 3
Seaside Heights 4
Seaside Park
Ship Bottom 2
South Toms River 8
Surf City 1
Stafford 11
Toms River 106
Waretown 4
