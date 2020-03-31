Monmouth County virus cases 1,163, protective gear sought

By
Michael Nunes
-
Monmouth County Officials reported Tuesday evening that there have been 1,163 positive COVID-19 tests, reminding residents that first responders are in “desperate need” of personal protective equipment.

The municipality breakdown is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 35
  • Asbury Park: 19
  • Atlantic Highlands: 7
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 3
  • Belmar: 2
  • Bradley Beach: 5
  • Brielle: 7
  • Colts Neck: 23
  • Deal: 6
  • Eatontown: 38
  • Englishtown: 10
  • Fair Haven: 12
  • Farmingdale: 6
  • Freehold Borough: 9
  • Freehold Township: 94
  • Hazlet: 45
  • Highlands: 5
  • Holmdel: 44
  • Howell: 84
  • Keansburg: 24
  • Keyport: 10
  • Lake Como: 4
  • Little Silver: 15
  • Long Branch: 43
  • Manalapan: 82
  • Manasquan: 14
  • Marlboro: 89
  • Matawan: 33
  • Middletown: 112
  • Millstone: 11
  • Monmouth Beach: 4
  • Neptune City: 7
  • Neptune Township: 46
  • Ocean: 37
  • Oceanport: 13
  • Red Bank: 22
  • Rumson: 17
  • Sea Bright: 2
  • Sea Girt: 6
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 14
  • Shrewsbury Township: 3
  • Spring Lake: 5
  • Spring Lake Heights: 7
  • Tinton Falls: 20
  • Union Beach: 1
  • Upper Freehold: 10
  • Wall: 40
  • West Long Branch: 17

Those who wish to donate equipment can do so Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. The phone number is staffed every day, including weekends.

The PNC Bank Arts Center will be closed on Tuesday, as part of a plan to operate the site and the testing facility at Bergen County Community College on a staggered schedule. Each site opens at 8 a.m. with 500 tests, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend.  

The Ocean County Health Department announced that Ocean County cases had reached 954 as of Monday afternoon.

The town-by-town breakdown was as follows:

Barnegat 20

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 1

Beach Haven 1

Beachwood 7

Berkely 45

Brick 81

Eagleswood 0

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heighs 1

Jackson 77

Lacy 18

Lakehurst 1

Lakewood 371

Lavallette 1

Little Egg Harbor 7

Long Beach Township 3

Manchester 0

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 0

Pine Beah 0

Plumsted 4

Point Pleasant 22

Point Pleasant Beach 3

Seaside Heights 4

Seaside Park

Ship Bottom 2

South Toms River 8

Surf City 1

Stafford 11

Toms River 106

Waretown 4

