Monmouth County virus cases 1,163, protective gear sought

Monmouth County Officials reported Tuesday evening that there have been 1,163 positive COVID-19 tests, reminding residents that first responders are in “desperate need” of personal protective equipment.

The municipality breakdown is as follows:

Aberdeen: 35

Asbury Park: 19

Atlantic Highlands: 7

Avon-by-the-Sea: 3

Belmar: 2

Bradley Beach: 5

Brielle: 7

Colts Neck: 23

Deal: 6

Eatontown: 38

Englishtown: 10

Fair Haven: 12

Farmingdale: 6

Freehold Borough: 9

Freehold Township: 94

Hazlet: 45

Highlands: 5

Holmdel: 44

Howell: 84

Keansburg: 24

Keyport: 10

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 15

Long Branch: 43

Manalapan: 82

Manasquan: 14

Marlboro: 89

Matawan: 33

Middletown: 112

Millstone: 11

Monmouth Beach: 4

Neptune City: 7

Neptune Township: 46

Ocean: 37

Oceanport: 13

Red Bank: 22

Rumson: 17

Sea Bright: 2

Sea Girt: 6

Shrewsbury Borough: 14

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 5

Spring Lake Heights: 7

Tinton Falls: 20

Union Beach: 1

Upper Freehold: 10

Wall: 40

West Long Branch: 17

Those who wish to donate equipment can do so Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. The phone number is staffed every day, including weekends.

The PNC Bank Arts Center will be closed on Tuesday, as part of a plan to operate the site and the testing facility at Bergen County Community College on a staggered schedule. Each site opens at 8 a.m. with 500 tests, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend.

The Ocean County Health Department announced that Ocean County cases had reached 954 as of Monday afternoon.

The town-by-town breakdown was as follows:

Barnegat 20

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 1

Beach Haven 1

Beachwood 7

Berkely 45

Brick 81

Eagleswood 0

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heighs 1

Jackson 77

Lacy 18

Lakehurst 1

Lakewood 371

Lavallette 1

Little Egg Harbor 7

Long Beach Township 3

Manchester 0

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 0

Pine Beah 0

Plumsted 4

Point Pleasant 22

Point Pleasant Beach 3

Seaside Heights 4

Seaside Park

Ship Bottom 2

South Toms River 8

Surf City 1

Stafford 11

Toms River 106

Waretown 4

