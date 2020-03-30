Roger Alan Schank

Roger Alan Schank, 76, of Brielle, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Roger had been a dedicated employee at O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall and Brick for the past 30 years. Previously, he was the manager of the deli department at the Ritz Bakery