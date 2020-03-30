Robin Curran Maguire

Robin Curran Maguire, 64, of Manasquan, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born in Jersey City, Robin was a lifelong resident of Manasquan. Sweet and beautiful in body and spirit, Robin was a graduate of St. Rose High School and Georgian Court College