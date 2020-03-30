Ray Golterman

Ray Golterman, 98, of Brick, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born in Utica, New York to parents George Sr. and Helen, he grew up on Staten Island, New York with siblings Gertrude, Jane, Robert and William. Ray graduated from Sacred Heart in Staten island, where he was an altar boy and