OCC drive-through coronavirus test center opens

OCEAN COUNTY — The Ocean County Health Department opened its drive-thru coronavirus testing facility at Ocean County College in Toms River on Monday morning.

The impromptu facility was announced by OCHD last week, and is able to test 180 people per day. Test results will generally be received in three to five days.

The site will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until tests run out and weather permitting.

Below is a list of requirements in order to be tested.

• You must be an Ocean County resident and have identification.

• You must have a physician’s prescription

• You must make an online appointment at www.ochd.org.

• You must be symptomatic.

• You should enter the Ocean County College campus from the Hooper Avenue entrance.