Murphy: NJ needs more hospital beds, ventilators, protective gear

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Health and private hospitals are working to increase the number of beds available to accommodate the surge in patients expected in mid-April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his press briefing on Monday.

The governor showed a chart indicating that without state-mandated social distancing, 80,000 patients would require hospitalization in an upcoming surge of COVID-19 infections. He said there are only 18,000 hospital beds available in the state, however.

“So you can see the mismatch,” Gov. Murphy said. But the state has been aggressive in mandating social distancing by closing nonessential businesses and ordering people to stay at home, he said.

“If you have average social distancing, you can reduce the peak of the curve by 50 percent. We [in New Jersey] have lived our lives punching above our weight. No state has more attitude … and we can crush that curve,” he said.

The state is working to expand the number of hospital beds available by 1,300 by opening closed hospital wings and the Army Corps of Engineers is working to build three regional field hospitals, with one each in northern, central and southern New Jersey, the governor said.

The state has asked all hospitals to double the number of critical care beds in their facilities, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

The existing hospitals are expected to be handling acute-care patients, while lower-level-care patients may be moved into the field hospitals, as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients grows, she said.

The state continues to need much more personal protective equipment [PPE] such as gowns and masks for health care workers, and ventilators for critically ill patients, she said.

Gov. Murphy said 300 more ventilators are on the way to New Jersey from the federal stockpile, after phone calls to the White House Monday morning.

“For this we are grateful. But this is far, far from what will be ultimately needed. I will keep fighting for the equipment we need,” he said, noting the state has a website, COVID-19.nj.gov/PPEdonations for donations.

Hospitals also are working on plans for implementing co-ventilators, where two patients are connected to one ventilator, should that become necessary, he added.

