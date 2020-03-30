Belmar closes its boardwalk to the public

BELMAR —Days after warning that the borough would close the boardwalk should walkers not respect social distancing guidelines, the borough announced Monday it will be closing the boardwalk.

According to a letter from Mayor Mark Walsifer, dated March 30, the Belmar Police Department and office of emergency management have been monitoring the one-mile boardwalk hourly, taking note of an increase in daily visitors that may be tied to other nearby shore towns closing their boardwalks.

“Due to these observations and concerns, we have collectively made the decision to close Belmar’s boardwalk until further notice,” the mayor said.

Angeled parking on Ocean Avenue will also be closed to vehicles. The beachfront, however, will remain open but will be monitored. Access points for the beachfront are on First, Third, Eleventh and Twentieth avenues along with North Lake Drive.

Last Friday, the mayor had warned against large congregations on the boardwalk, warning that the borough is “prepared” to close it.

Manasquan, Spring Lake and Sea Girt have already close their boardwalks after finding that pedestrians were not keeping a six-foot distance from each other.

