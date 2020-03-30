Monmouth County virus cases top 1,000, Ocean County nears 1,000

Monmouth county officials have announced Monday that there are 1,033 positive cases of the coronavirus, with the most cases in Middletown, Freehold Township and Manalapan.

“While this number is undoubtedly high, it is important to note that Monmouth County continues to move down on the list of New Jersey counties with the most cases, and is now seventh,” said Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone. “I want to thank everyone who is doing their part in this fight against COVID-19 and practicing social distancing.”

“The fact that Monmouth County went from having the third-highest number of positive cases out of the 21 counties last week, to the seventh-highest this week, is a testament to the effectiveness of social distancing,” added Freeholder Director Arnone. “I urge everyone to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

The municipality breakdown is as follows:

Aberdeen: 33

Asbury Park: 13

Atlantic Highlands: 6

Avon-by-the-Sea: 2

Belmar: 2

Bradley Beach: 4

Brielle: 6

Colts Neck: 23

Deal: 5

Eatontown: 33

Englishtown: 8

Fair Haven: 12

Farmingdale: 5

Freehold Borough: 7

Freehold Township: 90

Hazlet: 42

Highlands: 3

Holmdel: 36

Howell: 72

Keansburg: 23

Keyport: 7

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 14

Long Branch: 39

Manalapan: 71

Manasquan: 14

Marlboro: 78

Matawan: 29

Middletown: 103

Millstone: 9

Monmouth Beach: 4

Neptune City: 6

Neptune Township: 35

Ocean: 36

Oceanport: 12

Red Bank: 20

Rumson: 15

Sea Bright: 1

Sea Girt: 6

Shrewsbury Borough: 11

Shrewsbury Township: 4

Spring Lake: 3

Spring Lake Heights: 6

Tinton Falls: 20

Upper Freehold: 9

Wall: 36

West Long Branch: 16

The PNC Bank Arts Center will be closed on Tuesday, as part of a plan to operate the site and the testing facility at Bergen County Community College on a staggered schedule. Each site opens at 8 a.m. with 500 tests, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend.

The Ocean County Health Department announced that Ocean County cases had reached 954 as of Monday afternoon.

The town-by-town breakdown was as follows:

Barnegat 20

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 1

Beach Haven 1

Beachwood 7

Berkely 45

Brick 81

Eagleswood 0

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heighs 1

Jackson 77

Lacy 18

Lakehurst 1

Lakewood 371

Lavallette 1

Little Egg Harbor 7

Long Beach Township 3

Manchester 0

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 0

Pine Beah 0

Plumsted 4

Point Pleasant 22

Point Pleasant Beach 3

Seaside Heights 4

Seaside Park

Ship Bottom 2

South Toms River 8

Surf City 1

Stafford 11

Toms River 106

Waretown 4

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/