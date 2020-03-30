Cops fight kids’ homebound blues with virtual competition

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — As residents continue to self-quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Spring Lake Heights Police Department is staying connected with the borough’s youngest members online, with the launch of a weekly social media competition on Monday.

“Numerous officers within our department are fortunate to live in town and have our children attend SLH School,” the police department said on its Facebook page. “Often you will see us at morning drop off and pick up. We walk the halls, have lunch in the cafeteria and teach the L.E.A.D. [Law Enforcement Against Drugs] program. We genuinely miss the daily interaction we have with the students.

“That is why we are happy to announce the SLHPD Virtual Contest! This weekly contest allows students a chance to win gift cards to local businesses in town,” the department statement continued. “The purpose of this contest is simple … to further engage with the students and keep [our] relationship Heights Strong.”

Sgt. Mike Matunas introduced the department’s first challenge in a video uploaded to the Spring Lake Heights Police Department’s Facebook page [@slhpolice] on Monday morning.

