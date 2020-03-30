Belmar calls for personal protective equipment donations

BELMAR — The borough has established a drop-off location for residents to donate personal protective equipment at Main Street lobby entrance of borough hall, located at 601 Main Street.

All donated equipment will be sent to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in Neptune City, which is in need of supplies.

“Our local hospitals and our local first responders are in critical need of protective equipment for the men and women on the front lines working to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the borough said in a statement.

Equipment needed include unopened surgical and dust masks [N95 or N99 masks], medical gowns, Tyvek suits and medical gloves. The borough will also be accepting disinfectant wipes. Those who would like to donate equipment may email the borough’s fire marshall, Ryan Dullea, at rdullea@belmar.com

