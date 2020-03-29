COVID-19 cases reach 13,386 in NJ; Monmouth County, 870, Ocean County, 759

Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Sunday, showing New Jersey with 13,386 persons having tested positive for the coronavirus and putting deaths at 161.

The state total added more than 2,300 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the second consecutive day that new cases topped 2,000.

The death total included 21 since Saturday, Gov. Murphy tweeted, adding, “Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time.”

As of Sunday, county case statistics reported by health officials put Monmouth County at 870 case and Ocean County at 759.

DRIVE-THROUGH TEST SITE SCHEDULE

The Monmouth County drive-through test site at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel is to reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. in a new alternating weekday schedule with a companion site at Bergen County Community College.

Each weekday opening for the general public at the two drive-through sites is being limited to the first 500 persons in the vehicle line. Each person must present with symptoms of respiratory illness in order to be tested.

On Saturdays the PNC site will now test only health care workers and first responders, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced.

The new schedule for the testing sites is being posted and updated on COVID19.nj.gov.

A COVID-19 hotline has been established by the Monmouth County Department of Health, 732-845-2070, which is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/