Rally for climate change education goes virtual

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Environmental nonprofit Clean Ocean Action is holding a four-day “virtual rally” this weekend in support of proposed climate change education in the draft 2020 New Jersey Student Learning Standards, at a time when large in-person gatherings are taboo, due to the novel coronavirus.

Seven sets of student learning standards are currently under review in 2020, including Comprehensive Health and Physical Education, Visual and Performing Arts, Science, Social Studies, World Languages, Technology and 21st Century Life and Careers. The state’s English Language Arts and Mathematics standards are not up for review this year.

“New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy’s work to push for students to learn about climate change has led to the currently proposed Climate Change K-12 NJ Student Learning Standards for Public Schools,” Clean Ocean Action’s communications coordinator Allie Tully said in a release. “Once adopted, New Jersey will become the first state in the country to establish standards across all disciplines.”

Ms. Murphy, in partnership with the state Department of Education, spent several months in 2019 meeting with the over 130 educators responsible for the review and revision of the existing student learning standards, a process that occurs every five years, according to a 2019 statement from the Governor’s Office.

“We salute NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy and Gov. Murphy for their vision and leadership calling for this essential step in a healthy future,” Clean Ocean Action announced in a call for its virtual rally, which encouraged students and teachers to upload photos of themselves holding signs in support of climate change education.

Rally participants used the hashtags #ClimateStrikeFridays, #FridaysForFuture and #ClimateStrike in the captions of images posted to personal or Clean Ocean Action social media accounts.

“The impact of climate change on human health is a significant threat to our way of life. The human induced climate change is increasing nationwide. Rising greenhouse gas, increasing temperature changes, the changes of intensity of extreme weather events and the rising sea levels are endangering our food supplies, the quality of the air we breathe, and increasing diseases through our water, and through transmitted vector diseases from mosquitoes and ticks,” the introduction to the draft 2020 New Jersey Student Learning Standards states, under the subheading “Standards in Action: Climate Change.”

“No one is exempt, some people will be exposed by threats sooner and others are exposed to these threats not previously experienced in their region or location. This is also true to our health and physical education students who are thrust into this complex issue in where they live.

“Through comprehensive health and physical education, students have opportunities in class and through design thinking programs to foster the skills associated with complex, creative problem solving and promote a work culture to build capacity for economic and social change,” the introduction states. “The goal is to raise awareness, understand how to leverage resources in their community and to create solutions for a healthier future of a lifestyle of wellness.”

The deadline for public comment on the learning standards draft is Monday, March 30.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

