Positive coronavirus cases tick past 500 in Monmouth County

MONMOUTH COUNTY — More than 500 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, freeholders announced Thursday, days after a testing center opened at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

In Monmouth County, 506 positive cases of the virus have been reported, according to a statement from Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley.

“The most important message that we want to send to our residents is that everyone needs to take this public health crisis seriously and practice social distancing,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The goal at this time is to slow the spread of the outbreak, delay the expected surge in the number of cases and give hospitals the opportunity to obtain the needed supplies to treat patients. To do this, we all have to work together.”

A COVID-19 hotline has been established by the Monmouth County Department of Health, 732-845-2070, which is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Freeholders are also asking that residents donate personal protective equipment they may have to first responders, which have become “increasingly scarce due to the ongoing battle.”

Donations are being accepted at Thompson Park, at 805 Newman Spring Road, in Lincroft from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.

The drive-through testing site at community-based testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center has reached its daily testing capacity shortly after opening on each of its first two days, Monday and Tuesday.

The drive through testing facility has the capacity to test 2,500 individuals a week, according to Alexandra Altman, a Deputy Press Secretary at the governor’s office, federal guidelines limit the amount of testing to 250 individuals a day “to ensure efficient processing of collected specimens and that testing can be offered every day.”

“After initially screening over 600 individuals at the launch of the Bergen County Testing Site, operations were evaluated to ensure that specimens were effectively and properly collected for swift processing,” she said. “During this evaluation, the federal government limited the specimen collection process to 250 individuals per day to ensure efficient processing and to ensure testing can be offered every day.”

The community-based testing facility at the PNC Bank Art Center continues to provide drive-through testing to those showing symptoms of the virus.

Only those who are current New Jersey residents are eligible for testing, and priority will be given to individuals who are experiencing cough, a fever of 99.6 or above and shortness of breath.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, as of Friday morning, there have been 6,876 positive test results for the coronavirus, and 81 deaths linked to the virus.

