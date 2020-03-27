NJ politicians ask Congress to increase FEMA loans

Congressmen Andy Kim [NJ-03] and Chris Smith [NJ-04] have joined a bipartisan coalition of Garden State officials urging additional federal aid and changes to the Community Disaster Loan program to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on New Jerseyans.

The letter, addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, asks that the congress raise the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s [FEMA] CDL cap from $5 million to $10 million.

Additionally, it asks that repayment time of loans be extended from five years to up to 15 years.

“As you consider additional measures to address COVID-19, we urge you to prioritize supplemental funding for the Community Disaster Loan [CDL] program and support modifications to the cap and repayments terms of loans issued through the program,” the letter states.

CDLs were essential in keeping local communities such as Brick Township afloat in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“The CDL program provides critical operational funding to local governments that have significant tax and other major revenue losses after major disasters like Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 outbreak. These loans provide lifelines for municipalities to help prevent disruptions to essential services that are critical to maintain the health and welfare of our communities.”

According to the Emergency Relief Act, signed in 1988, loans to communities are capped at $5 million and given five to 10 years to pay off their loans.

“While we believe ensuring states and communities have access to robust and flexible spending grants should be the top priority in the next emergency stimulus package for COVID-19 that Congress considers, we simultaneously urge the prioritization and inclusion of adequate funding and improvements to the CDL program.”

The letter says there is precedent for such a changes to the CDL program.

Changes made to CDLs in 2009, when congress passed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act which temporarily revised the “traditional” CDL program following the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

“We believe these adjustments would provide much needed flexibility for loan recipients of the program for this truly unprecedented event that will have long-lasting economic impacts to all State economies.”

The letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez of New Jersey and House members Bonnie Watson Coleman; Bill Pascrell Jr.; Donald Norcross; Albio Sires; Frank Pallone; Donald Payne Jr.; Josh Gottheimer; Jeff Van Drew; Tom Malinowski; and Mikie Sherrill.