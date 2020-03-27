Mayor Walsifer: Boardwalk is open but spread out or else

BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer issued a warning to those not taking social distancing at the beachfront seriously Friday, announcing that the borough is “prepared” to close the one-mile boardwalk.

In a letter posted onto the boough’s Facebook page, the mayor said that the borough’s office of emergency management and police department will be monitoring the beachfront and boardwalk hourly.

“We are prepared to close the boardwalk if we observe people congregating, without practicing social distancing pursuant to NJ Executive Order No. 108,” he said. “thus far, this has not been the case.”

In that letter, the mayor admitted that there are “sound arguments” on both sides when making the decision on whether or not to close the boardwalk.

“Is it more dangerous for people to walk in the streets with traffic or wander through our neighborhoods on narrow sidewalks in proximity to residents,” the mayor questioned, adding the police department and office of emergency management will continue to evaluate the situation.

Manasquan, Spring Lake and Sea Girt have already close their boardwalks after finding that pedestrians were not keeping a six-foot distance from each other.

