Brick woman describes her family’s virus lockdown in Spain

BRICK TOWNSHIP— All across Spain just after the sun sets, a country that at first glance appears deserted erupts in unifying cheers to support for its medical workers and responders working tirelessly as they remain completely locked down in their homes.

Around 8 p.m. each evening, Spanish citizens, locked in their homes all day by government mandate, run to their balconies and yards to yell and sing. According to one expat from Brick Township, they understand that although the situation may seem bleak, the sun also rises.

As residents continue to see stricter and stricter measures be taken in response to the coronavirus here in America, one Normandy Beach resident is experiencing a complete lockdown living abroad in Spain, where the response to the virus has been much more dramatic than here and where the death toll just surpassed that of China.

Cassie Childers Ryle, a Point Pleasant Beach High School graduate, reached out to The Ocean Star last week to talk about her quarantine situation abroad. Unlike America, where more gradual measures have been taken, Ms. Childers said their lockdown came very suddenly with very little time to react after the disease ran rampant in Italy.

“It went from like 0 to 100 percent [lock down]. There was no in-between like you guys are having,” Ms. Childers said.

“There was a panic day then on the third day we were locked down completely. It’s like we didn’t really even have time to think about it.

“Now that we’ve been locked down for four days it’s starting to hit home. It’s intense.”

Ms. Childers moved to La Herradura, a small town in southern Spain, three months ago with her husband, James Ryle, who is an Irish national, and their one-year old baby. They are not permitted to leave their house without good reason.

On day five of the lockdown, Ms.Childers said she has had to make tough choices. She said she was stopped twice by Spanish police on Tuesday, when she made the decision to go to the grocery store.

“It’s such a strange situation from the life that I’ve lived to have to wonder ‘How long are those potatoes going to last? How many more days of cornflakes do I have? Do I have enough milk for the baby?’ It’s the first time in my life,” she said.

“I had to make the decision whether I’m going to risk going to the grocery store to risk getting this disease. It was a strange decision to have to make.”

The one-year-old baby Tiago, has been getting along fine, though, Ms. Childers said.

“The good thing is he’s oblivious to it and right now one-year-olds are happiest with their parents.”

Ms. Childers, who had worked remotely before the coronavirus outbreak, said she’s been following American news closely and thinks that Americans can learn a lesson from the unity she’s observed among the Spaniards.

“It seems to me like the Spanish people just accepted it very quickly, they trust what their government was going to do. There was no complaining or really debating about it, and people are taking it very seriously,” she said.

“I see people at home and there’s a lot of debates, a lot of conspiracy theories … they made it political whereas here they didn’t and they’re unified no matter what. [Spanish] People understand that they’re doing it for their grandparents, for the people who aren’t well.”

While there are growing financial concerns such as rent, Ms. Childers said that she is happy she is in Spain rather than the United States during this time, citing Spain’s healthcare system.

“We spend a lot of time visiting the United States,” she said, “So imagine that we got stuck there where my husband and baby don’t have health insurance? That would be terrible. But we feel safe and we trust the system and services here. And I think they’ll have it under control soon.”

Despite the ennui of being shut indoors indefinitely, Ms. Childers said there is a nightly ritual of support and solidarity in these trying times.

“Every night at 8 p.m., all across Spain, everybody goes out on their balconies or their yards and starts hooping and hollering and clapping to show appreciation for the medical workers and the other workers who have to keep working,” she said.

“It’s this amazing thing when this happens. People have also made banners with words of encouragement or unity and hung them out on their balconies.”

Ms. Childers said she hopes, as this disease continues to spread in the United States, that Americans take these measures seriously.

“My main message would be to everyone at home: Don’t make this political, it’s not. This is real and we all have to do our part for the last of the greatest generation, the people who are going to suffer the most from this.”

