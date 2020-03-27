Brick businesses innovate amid shutdown

BRICK TOWNSHIP— Businesses are hurting in Brick Township, as most businesses in town have closed their doors to the public as ordered by Governor Phil Murphy earlier this week.
While some restaurants are able to operate for pick-ups and deliveries, retail stores have been feeling the brunt of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. To try and help keep businesses operating at least in some capacity, The Brick Township Chamber of Commerce has been trying to help its members expand their social media presence and innovate.
“This is affecting all businesses,” Chamber President Chelle Hulse told The Ocean Star on Wednesday.
“We’ve been helping the businesses,” she said. “Some of them have great social media already, some of them don’t. The ones that don’t we’ve been trying to help, offer suggestions on how to utilize Facebook and Instagram so they can keep their customers engaged.”
Ms. Hulse said the Chamber has been flooded with calls from businesses concerned on what they can be doing.
“We’ve gotten nonstop calls and emails. Sometimes we’re just a friendly, calm voice over the phone.”
The Chamber has begun a public Facebook group, called “Restaurant and Business Updates Brick and Surrounding Area,” for businesses to join to continue to promote themselves from behind closed doors.
“We’re trying to give our members the greatest reach at this time.”
One of the most effective mediums through which owners have been able to continue to operate is through Facebook Live, Ms.Hulse said.
Owners [not employees, since they have been ordered to stay home] will present their merchandise live on Facebook, and people can tune in and watch and comment on items that they are interested in buying.
“Not only are you able to continue to operate, but you’re personally engaging with your customers which is critical right now. Create a plan where you can engage” Ms. Hulse said.
“Be funny. Be creative,” she said.
Dr. Tony Garrow of Garrow Wellness Center, a member of the chamber, posted online a picture of he and his dog with the caption “Doing some lab work.”
“Businesses just have to try and engage in a way that they haven’t done before. Show your human side, connect on a different level. It’ll help once things are able to pick back up,” she said.
While this may work for businesses that sell items, service businesses are struggling
One hair salon, Cece’s Lounge, has been offering to send interested customers “care packages” so they can color their hair and such while salons and barbershops remain closed.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce have been staying in touch via social media as well, even hosting a two hour Happy Hour via the Zoom app, where business owners were able to share a drink and some stories from their homes.
“It was great. It was a lot of fun,” she said.
