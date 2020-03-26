Sea Girt 5K Committee pitches in to help those in need

The Sea Girt 5K Race Committee has rallied together in response to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Jersey Shore.

The committee set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations, of which will be used to buy groceries, meals and supplies for people in the shore community that is “struggling to make ends meet,” Mike D’Altrui said.

The committee will be partnering with local restaurants and food banks to assist in providing meals, Mr. D’Altrui said.

“I think we all feel a little bit helpless right now with everything going on. We know people are suffering, physically, and we can do our part to prevent the spread of the virus, but it’s up to the medical professionals to treat people, and scientists to find a vaccine,” Mr. D’Altrui said. “People are also suffering from the loss of their jobs, their livelihoods, and that is real too.

“The Race Committee wanted to do something to help families who all of a sudden can’t make ends meet, and maybe struggling to even buy groceries or pay the bills. We’re trying to play a small part in easing that burden.”

People, able or not, are pitching in to make the shore community a family.

“People need a sense of purpose right now, and they also need some hope. We have lost some of that human interaction, but we can still help each other, be compassionate and band together.

“We’ve seen people make very generous donations already, which just shows how great our community is. They want to help others in need,” he added.

The Sea Girt 5K will match the first $5,000 in donations. The fundraiser is called Sea Girt 5K – Feed the Shore – COVID-19 Fund. The link to donate is https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-shore-covid19-fund/

