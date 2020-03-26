Manasquan suspends rental contracts until mid-May

MANASQUAN — Manasquan has ordered the suspension of all rental real estate contracts until May 15, effect as of Thursday, and confirmed its fourth positive case of COVID-19.

“The shutdown of schools and non-essential functions will hopefully curtail local virus transmission, however we must continue to strictly adhere to local and regional policies in order to render these efforts as effective as possible,” an emergency alert sent out by the borough stated.

The suspension includes residential real estate, AirBNB, VRBO, Home Way and other rentals whether online, in person, by realtor or owner. Rental contracts that begin after May 15 are not affected by the order.

