Heights resident tests positive for COVID-19

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A Spring Lake Heights resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a borough notice on Tuesday night, March 24. The unnamed individual is the borough’s first reported case of the coronavirus.

“We knew this was an eventuality that would most likely come to our community, given the current increase in testing access and reported cases in the area. Please do not be alarmed,” Mayor Christopher Campion said in a social media post. “This changes nothing in our current situation.

“If we all act smart, keep our distance and follow the requests to stay home unless absolutely necessary and take basic protective measures, we can contain and stop the spread,” he continued. “Please do your part to help stop the spread. Speak with your kids and family to ensure everyone understands the importance. We will get through this together.”

The Spring Lake Heights Police Department received notification of the resident’s condition from the Monmouth County Board of Health.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.