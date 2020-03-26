Heights motorcade briefly reunites teachers and students

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Eight days after Spring Lake Heights School’s closure due to the coronavirus, dozens of staff members decorated their vehicles and paraded through the borough, putting on a show for self-isolated families on Tuesday, March 24.

“We did this because we wanted to reconnect with our kids and boost morale,” Superintendent John Spalthoff said during a Facebook Live conference with borough officials later that day. “I know for myself, with three kids at home, it gets very lonely when you’re not seeing your friends each day, and especially your teachers.”

Forty-five cars representing 95 percent of the school’s staff participated in the event, according to Mr. Spalthoff.

“The teachers wanted to see the kids, the kids wanted to see us,” he said. “I put it out to the staff and they immediately said, ‘We’re in.’”

The hour-long parade began in the Spring Lake Heights School parking lot at 1:30 p.m. It was accompanied by a Spring Lake Heights Police Department escort.

The superintendent thanked the department for its help “in making sure we could get around town and really see our kids, because we do miss them.”

