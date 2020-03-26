Fitness studios make shift to online classes

MANASQUAN — Much like schools, local gyms have turned to virtual workout classes amid the state mandated closure of all fitness studios.

Tim Vazquez, chief instructor at Aikido Center of Manasquan, said he has been utilizing Facebook Live to teach Aikido classes, stay in touch with his students and offer normalcy during a time of uncertainty.

“One of my biggest things during this whole coronavirus situation was to not allow my students to lose their routine. Their routine was to come to class at a certain time, stay connected and that physical fitness part is very important,” Mr. Vazquez said.

He said he continues to offer classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“If you don’t adjust and adapt in scenarios like this, then people get depressed at home and don’t know what to do,” Mr. Vazquez said. “We’ll get over this, but people have to continue their routines in one form or another.”

Mr. Vazquez said he also sets up a video conference at the end of each class so students can continue to socialize just as they would after a normal class.

“It kind of keeps my group together in a way,” he said, “it’s as if we’re at the Dojo together.”

The Training Room, located in Manasquan and Avon-By-The-Sea, has also made the switch to virtual classes.

