State authorizes beach towns to close boardwalks and beaches

An administrative order signed by New Jersey’s director of emergency management on Tuesday gives shore towns the authority to restrict public access to beaches and boardwalks as part of the effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The order, signed by Patrick Callahan, who is also New Jersey’s state police superintendent, states: “Municipalities shall have the discretion to impose additional restrictions to local beaches and boardwalks in response to COVID-19 beyond the applicable provisions of Executive Order No. 107.”

Executive order 107 also classified the types of businesses providing essential services and therefore permitted to remain open during the crisis, including grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Some municipalities have already restricted access to their boardwalks to pedestrians, such as Spring Lake and Point Pleasant Beach. Other municipalities, such as Bradley Beach, installed signs on the boardwalk to advise walks to respect social distancing guidelines and stay six feet away from one another.

