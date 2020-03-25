Spring Lake has closed its boardwalk to limit social contact

SPRING LAKE — Mayor Jennifer Naughton has announced that the boardwalk in Spring Lake is closed to the public, as part of efforts to limit social contact and curb the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor posted the following directive on the borough’s Facebook page:

“The Spring Lake Boardwalk is closed to the public effective immediately. The Mayor and Council have taken this step for the safety of our residents and visitors, as it is impossible to achieve realistic social distancing on the boardwalk. There is still access to the beach at two locations: Brown Ave and Pitney Avenue. We are optimistic that conditions will allow us to open our boardwalk again soon. Thank you for your cooperation.”

