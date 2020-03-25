LAKE COMO — State mandated measures aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have restricted restaurants to take-out and deliver business only for the duration of the crisis.

“We’ve had to lay off 120 employees with, of course, the expectation of rehiring them back,” said Robert Fahey, owner of Joe’s Surf Shack in Lake Como, of Reef and Barrel in Sea Girt, and Cross and Orange, In Asbury Park.

“It’s obviously been a shock to everyone, and I don’t think anyone was prepared for this, nor could they be.”

Mr. Fahey said he’s been able to retain some employees to help with takeout orders, but he knows the industry cannot survive on this alone.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” he said. “The scary thing is that there is no end date to this. There’s no reassurance.”

It’s something that veteran bartender Megan Cuttrell isn’t used to either. She used to work full-time at Joe’s, and now has limited hours helping with takeout and delivery.

“I feel like everyone is misplaced,” she said during a short shift at Joe’s. “I usually work five days a week, and I’m used to seeing everyone. Now I am walking my dog. I’m texting all my friends.”

Co-worker Shannon Gepp is also adjusting to life without all the bartending hours she had been putting in, at Joe’s as well at the Spring Lake Tap House.

“Luckily we have all been getting some shifts [at Joe’s]. But I will take it, she said. “Seven hours, it adds up.”

Ms. Gepp has other things in play, including going to cosmetic school and doing hair on the side. But bartending has been her main source of income.

For now, she’s grateful to be getting some work at Joe’s, thanks to her manager Andy Joseph and Mr. Fahey. They are also helping employees with information on applying for unemployment insurance.

“They’ve been so helpful,” she said. “Andy, our manager, has sent us multiple links to get us compensated one way or another. It was right away in a group chat, giving us updates. This is why I am so grateful for this one shift today. I think we’re all scrambling here, for sure.

“We’re doing what we can to get by.” Ms. Cuttrell said.

The full menu is available to those interested in ordering. You can email them shacktogo@gmail.com. They are doing pickup and delivery or even curbside. Ms. Cuttrell suggested the wings or the baha burger. The restaurant is offering packaged goods to go, as well.