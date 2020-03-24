U.S. Rep. Kim self-quarantines after colleague tests positive

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim [NJ-03] has announced that he is in self-quarantine after being in contact with a member of Congress who later tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Now is the time to be safe and to take all precautions for each other,” Rep. Kim said in a press release on Thursday.

“In the past few hours, I’ve received word that a Member of Congress, who I was in direct contact with, tested positive for COVID-19. The health of our community must be our top priority, so I’ve decided to self-quarantine, and I want to strongly encourage anyone in a similar situation to take the same action.

“It’s important to follow the CDC guidelines, follow your doctor’s advice, and take the appropriate steps to stay safe and stop the spread of this virus, as I hope others are doing who might have been exposed,” he continued.

“I’ll be continuing to work full-time with my staff to help people across Burlington and Ocean counties get through this crisis and to advocate for critical supplies and testing that can help our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines.”

