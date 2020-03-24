Township Council to hold virtual meeting Tuesday

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. will still be held at its normal time, but it will be conducted remotely, officials said.

Rather than gather in the usual meeting room, council members will participate remotely, using WebEx, which will also allow members of the public to participate via telephone.

Any person wishing to participate in the meeting remotely can call 214-459-3653 to listen and participate in the meeting. The pass code for the Council meeting is 712853416#.

