Point Beach to close boardwalk and block rentals

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough is closing its boardwalk and declaring a moratorium on home and property rentals, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“Physical barriers will soon be placed on the boardwalk and inlet parking Lot to make it impossible for the public to congregate there,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra. “It is simply too narrow an area for people to keep a proper 6-foot radius around themselves at all times.”

The boardwalk and parking lot closure has been taken with the cooperation of Jenkinsons and Martells, according to a borough announcement which thanked both businesses for their assistance.

These closures add to the already shut down borough properties including borough hall, the schools, parks and land.

“This past Friday we saw an unacceptable amount of people on our boardwalk selfishly putting themselves and our residents at risk while they walked within close proximity to each other,” Mayor Kanitra said.

“For now, access to the beach remains open, but if we see instances of social distancing not taking place, we will be forced to close those points as well.”

Additionally, the borough is drafting a resolution to place an immediate moratorium on the renting of all vacation homes and properties.

“This will include all online, private and realtor driven transactions. Resources in our area are limited in the off-season and we do not currently have the capacity to handle an influx of guests,” said Mr. Kanitra. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to town when this situation has passed and we are fully open for business once more.”

All rentals in the borough including AirBNB, VRBO, Home Way, and other vacation rentals whether on-line, in-person, by realtor or owner, would be suspended.

