New Jersey COVID-19 cases total 3,675 on Tuesday; state now second in nation

TRENTON — The number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in New Jersey rose to a total of 3,675 on Tuesday, with 846 additional new cases reported; the state now has the second highest total in the nation, after New York.

The number of deaths rose Tuesday by 17, the highest one-day toll so far, to 44 total, the state Department of Health reported.

In Monmouth County, 53 new cases of patients testing positive were reported Tuesday; and the number of new cases reported in Ocean County was 36.

Gov. Phil Murphy, at his press briefing on Tuesday, emphasized that social distancing is crucial in slowing the spread of the virus, and he said law enforcement is cracking down on “knuckleheads” who don’t comply.

By way of example, he said, a customer at the Wegmans supermarket in Manalapan was charged after an incident there.

The customer got into a dispute with an employee and then coughed on her, saying he had coronavirus, the governor said. The customer refused to cooperate with a police officer and subsequently was charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and obstruction of law, he said.

“Let me give a shout-out to Manalapan police and a shout-out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,” the governor said. “We are up and down the state and we will not tolerate any noncompliant behavior, never mind an egregious behavior.”

The state Attorney General’s Office later identified the suspect as George Falcone, 50, of Freehold. The case will be prosecuted by the state Division of Criminal Justice.

The governor said there also have been reports of employers violating the “100% work-from-home order, with limited exceptions,” and telling all their employees they must work at the office.

“My order is not a polite suggestion. It is an order,” he said, and he gave a telephone number, 609-963-6817, to report violations.

Reporters asked about statements made by President Donald Trump in recent days that he might consider lifting some restrictions on businesses if the economic pain is too great, and they asked whether New Jersey subsequently could keep its nonessential businesses closed.

Gov. Murphy noted that the president “says he doesn’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.”

“I understand … given the enormity of the impact on the economy, folks who want to find a quick and short way back to normalcy as possible. But we’re not there yet, and we’re going to stay the course based on the facts of science.”

The governor said the state took its most draconian step, shuttering all nonessential retail businesses and ordering residents to stay at home, only three days ago, and there is “a long runway,” before the crisis ends.

Gov. Murphy said that after a phone call with President Trump on Monday, he has been told that the federal government plans to send a shipment of personal protective equipment [PPE], including 200,000 N95 face masks and 84,000 respirators, to New Jersey from the national stockpile.

“I am extremely grateful,” he said. He noted that a number of private companies in the state, including PSE&G, Apple and others, also are donating PPE to hospital systems to protect health care workers. A central email account, ppedonation@njsp.org, has been set up to coordinate donations and distribution of PPE.

Gov. Hughes said he also is grateful for the FEMA team that has been sent to New Jersey to set up four field hospitals to help handle an influx of patients.

State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said field hospitals are expected to be set up at the Meadowland Exposition Center in Secaucus, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition and Center in Edison, the Atlantic City Convention Center and a fourth site yet to be determined.

Gov. Murphy on Saturday ordered most of New Jersey’s 9 million residents into a lockdown, with nonessential retail businesses required to close their doors.

While many employers in New Jersey have been forced to lay off workers because of the restrictions, some essential businesses that continue to operate are in desperate need of more workers.

“We are definitely aware of those out of work because of our efforts at social distancing,” the governor said during a press briefing on Monday.

And so, he said, the state has compiled a list of businesses that are seeking to hire new workers, and residents may visit the state’s one-stop coronavirus website, COVID19.nj.gov, for links to apply for those jobs, which number in the thousands.

Some of the employers listed include Amazon, UPS, ShopRite, Walmart, Wawa and many health-care providers. Employers who need to hire workers may set up links on the website.

The state also is seeking direct cash assistance from the federal government to respond to the emergency, the governor said.

“New Jersey is at the forefront for folks who need care, for small businesses and others,” he said.

The governor on Monday said he also has issued an executive order, effective at 5 p.m Friday, that postpones any invasive, elective dental or medical surgery that doctors deem can be safely delayed, in order to preserve the state’s PPE supply.

He noted that a two-week emergency-supply kit is now available to New Jersey residents with diabetes, and residents can visit diabetesfoundationinc.org for more information or to apply for the kits.

Gov. Murphy said he is thankful to the federal government for the FEMA “boots on the ground” personnel who set up two drive-through coronavirus-testing stations. One opened last week at Bergen Community College in Paramus and the other Monday morning at the PNC Bank Arts Center parking lot in Holmdel.

The governor also noted that the state has been working with county prosecutors to identify low-level offenders who may be released early to prevent an outbreak of the virus in county jails.

At each press briefing, the governor has repeatedly urged residents to follow social distancing orders.

“Stay at home unless you are really part of an essential service,” Gov. Murphy said Sunday, and he predicted the restrictions would be in place for weeks to months. “We need you to just stay at home,” he said.

He also urged people with summer homes at the Shore to stay at their primary home during the crisis. He said the local infrastructures in towns along the coast, especially health-care systems, are not prepared for an influx of part-time residents.

Residents still may make necessary trips, such as going to the grocery store or for medical services, and they may go outdoors for runs or walks, as long as they stay a minimum of six feet away from one another and “not side-by-side,” he said.

No social gatherings, including parties, funerals, weddings, are permitted.

Essential services that may remain open include health care providers, grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, liquor stores, gasoline stations, auto mechanics, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, office supply, pet stores, laundromats and mail-and-delivery shops. In addition, restaurants and bars may continue to offer take-out-only meals.

Businesses and nonprofits must “wherever practicable” arrange for employees to work remotely from home.

Among the exceptions are health-care workers; the media; police and first responders; store cashiers; construction workers; janitors; warehouse workers; and essential federal government workers.

“Our job is to flatten the curve of the virus. We know that these steps will come with enormous economic pain, but at the end of the day we will get through this. The economic pain will be a lot less than if we let the virus run amok,” Gov. Murphy said.

The call system for information or assistance from the state has been expanded to include 2-1-1. Or, people may text NJCOVID or their zip code to 898-211 for live text assistance.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

