Short-term rentals, in-person solicitation nixed in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Acting to curb the spread of coronavirus, the borough council Monday suspended door-to-door solicitation in Point Pleasant and short-term rentals indefinitely.

Describing the move as an “extra step” to insure compliance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s order closing non-essential businesses, Mayor Robert Sabosik said that he and council members acted “to make sure no one skirted … the order by going door to door.”

“We have had many residents complain that this was still going on so we had to act on it,” the mayor said.

Resolution No. 110-2020, which was approved unanimously at the borough council’s March 23 meeting, states: “Immediately there is a rescinding of all door to door solicitation licenses previously approved by the Borough.”

In addition, “Immediately there is a prohibition against short term rentals such as airbnb, fybo, rent by owner, etc.” in an effort to “minimize close contact with persons and to emphasize the social distancing requirements which have been established.”

Mayor Sabosik said, “the governor explicitly stated that all New Jersey residents should remain at their primary residences. While we understand the rights of those that own a second home in our area and those that want to visit, the reasoning behind this decision by the governor is because our local medical facilities are not equipped to handle an influx of out of town visitors during the ‘off season’ times of year.”

“This is being done to protect not just our year-round residents, but also those that own a second home here or visit,” the mayor said.

