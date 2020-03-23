Tuesday’s Bradley Beach council meeting to go virtual

BRADLEY BEACH — Officials have announced that residents will be able to attend Tuesday night’s borough council meeting online only.

The public may use the Google Meets application and dial 573-833-4167, according to a post on the borough’s website by Deputy Municipal Clerk Erica Kostyz. The pin number for the meeting is “325 268 266#”.

“The meeting is for the purpose of conducting essential business only and that the members of the public should use caution when making decisions to attend a public meeting during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ms. Kostyz said.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.