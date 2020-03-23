State says COVID-19 cases total 2,844; Monmouth County has third highest tally

TRENTON — The number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in New Jersey rose to a total of 2,844 on Monday, with 935 additional cases reported; and the number of deaths rose to 27, the state Department of Health reported.

The department’s Monday numbers include 80 new cases in Monmouth County and 42 new cases in Ocean County. Monmouth’s 238 case total is exceeded only by Bergen County’s 609 cases and Essex County’s 273.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered most of New Jersey’s 9 million residents into a lockdown, with nonessential retail businesses required to close their doors.

While many employers in New Jersey have been forced to lay off workers because of the restrictions, some essential businesses that continue to operate are in desperate need of more workers.

“We are definitely aware of those out of work because of our efforts at social distancing,” the governor said during a press briefing on Monday.

And so, he said, the state has compiled a list of businesses that are seeking to hire new workers, and residents may visit the state’s one-stop coronavirus website, COVID19.nj.gov, for links to apply for those jobs, which number in the thousands.

Some of the employers listed include Amazon, UPS, ShopRite, Walmart, Wawa and many health-care providers. Employers who need to hire workers may set up links on the website.

The state also is seeking direct cash assistance from the federal government to respond to the emergency, the governor said.

“New Jersey is at the forefront for folks who need care, for small businesses and others,” he said.

The governor also said that in a one-on-one phone call with President Donald Trump, he repeated his request that more personal protective equipment [PPE], such as hospital masks, gowns and gloves, be sent to New Jersey from the federal stockpile.

“I said to him we understand that the Lord helps those who help themselves,” he said, and the New Jersey Department of Health and hospitals statewide are doing everything they possibly can to locate more PPE within the state.

But it’s not nearly enough, he said, and New Jersey has received only a fraction of what it sought from the federal government. The state Office of Emergency Management will be centralizing efforts to maintain a statewide PPE inventory, the governor said, and he thanked hospital systems throughout the state for sharing their supplies.

The governor on Monday said he also has issued an executive order, effective at 5 p.m Friday, that postpones any invasive, elective dental or medical surgery that doctors deem can be safely delayed, in order to preserve the state’s PPE supply.

He noted that a two-week emergency-supply kit is now available to New Jersey residents with diabetes, and residents can visit diabetesfoundationinc.org for more information or to apply for the kits.

Gov. Murphy said he is thankful to the federal government for the FEMA “boots on the ground” personnel who set up two drive-through coronavirus-testing stations. One opened last week at Bergen Community College in Paramus and the other Monday morning at the PNC Bank Arts Center parking lot in Holmdel.

The governor also noted that the state has been working with county prosecutors to identify low-level offenders who may be released early to prevent an outbreak of the virus in county jails.

At each press briefing, the governor has repeatedly urged residents to follow social distancing orders.

“Stay at home unless you are really part of an essential service,” Gov. Murphy said Sunday, and he predicted the restrictions would be in place for weeks to months. “We need you to just stay at home,” he said.

He also urged people with summer homes at the Shore to stay at their primary home during the crisis. He said the local infrastructures in towns along the coast, especially health-care systems, are not prepared for an influx of part-time residents.

Residents still may make necessary trips, such as going to the grocery store or for medical services, and they may go outdoors for runs or walks, as long as they stay a minimum of six feet away from one another and “not side-by-side,” he said.

No social gatherings, including parties, funerals, weddings, are permitted.

Essential services that may remain open include health care providers, grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, liquor stores, gasoline stations, auto mechanics, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, office supply, pet stores, laundromats and mail-and-delivery shops. In addition, restaurants and bars may continue to offer take-out-only meals.

Businesses and nonprofits must “wherever practicable” arrange for employees to work remotely from home.

Among the exceptions are health-care workers; the media; police and first responders; store cashiers; construction workers; janitors; warehouse workers; and essential federal government workers.

“Our job is to flatten the curve of the virus. We know that these steps will come with enormous economic pain, but at the end of the day we will get through this. The economic pain will be a lot less than if we let the virus run amok,” Gov. Murphy said.

The call system for information or assistance from the state has been expanded to include 2-1-1. Or, people may text NJCOVID or their zip code to 898-211 for live text assistance.

