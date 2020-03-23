Nearly 150 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY — The Ocean County Health Department [OCHD] reported Monday evening that 149 total cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus had been confirmed in county as of 2 p.m.

The state saw an increase of 935 new positive cases, bringing New Jersey’s total to 2,844, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed at his daily press conference today.

Neighboring Monmouth County had 238 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

A total of 27 people in New Jersey have died from the disease.

