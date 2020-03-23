Marion J. Pringle, 86, formerly of Belmar, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Arbors, in Spring Lake Heights. Her family was by her side.
Marion grew up in Spring Lake Heights and graduated from St. Catharine’s Grammar School and St. Rose High School.
She was a long-time communicant of
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)