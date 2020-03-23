Marion J. Pringle

Marion J. Pringle, 86, formerly of Belmar, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Arbors, in Spring Lake Heights. Her family was by her side.

Marion grew up in Spring Lake Heights and graduated from St. Catharine’s Grammar School and St. Rose High School.   

She was a long-time communicant of