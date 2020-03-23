Chamber addresses pandemic’s effect on Brielle businesses

BRIELLE — The borough’s Chamber of Commerce has pledged continued support of local businesses, with many stores shuttered since Saturday, March 21, in compliance with an order from Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I can understand that we are feeling fear with uncertainty of where businesses in our community might head,” Chamber president Heidi Wittenberg said in an open letter. “But I truly believe that if we follow what is being asked of us by our government and president, that if we abide by what they are asking, we ALL hopefully will be back in business and in normal routines, but we must stick together and support each other to obtain this.”

Ms. Wittenberg encouraged Chamber members to contact her directly with their questions and concerns, and to use the Chamber’s online presence as an advertising platform for their respective businesses.

“We are here to help you anyway we can to support your business,” Ms. Wittenberg said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.